Gold price seesaws inside two-week-old bullish chart pattern, sluggish of late. Easing fears of banking crisis, downbeat US Dollar favor Gold buyers. Hopes of upbeat core inflation data from Eurozone, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inks Bullish Pennant as yields drag ahead of Eurozone, United States inflation - March 30, 2023
- Harley Benton goes for gold with 25th anniversary series of affordable electric guitar and bass models - March 30, 2023
- Gold price gains on weaker dollar, with eyes on inflation data - March 30, 2023