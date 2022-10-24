Below the latter, gold can extend its slide to $1,565.02, March 2020 high. The next support is the $1,500 threshold.” “A steady advance beyond the critical Fibonacci resistance level at $1,658.50, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears need validation from $1,644 – Confluence Detector - October 24, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is at risk of extending its slump once $1,610 gives up - October 24, 2022
- Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) - October 24, 2022
Discussion about this post