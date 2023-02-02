Gold price is facing barricades in extending range towards the north as USD Index is attempting a cushion around 100.50. Analysts at the National Bank of Canada anticipate a policy change by the FOMC …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD juggles above $1,950 as risk-on mood loses momentum ahead of US NFP - February 2, 2023
- Gold Prices Rallied as Markets Kept Betting Against the Fed, Now What? - February 2, 2023
- Gold prices today hit fresh record high. What’s driving the rally? - February 2, 2023