The US Dollar came under strong selling pressure following signs of easing price pressures. The United States Federal Reserve will soon announce its decision on monetary policy. XAU/USD trades near a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Investor Safe Havens in an Economic Downturn: Gold, Silver & Precious Metals - January 31, 2024
- Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Fed Interest Rate Decision – What’s Next? - January 31, 2024
- Gold futures rise Rs 53 to Rs 62,500/10 g - January 31, 2024