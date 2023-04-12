Gold price rocketed after the release of US inflation data, which showed numbers below expectations. XAU/USD rose from $2,007/oz to $2,028, reaching the highest level in six days.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps toward $2,030 as US CPI slows to 5% - April 12, 2023
- Gold trounces the fiat currencies again and again, because governments are out of ideas - April 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery since the beginning of the week to be unsustainable – Commerzbank - April 12, 2023