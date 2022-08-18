Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps bearish potential intact towards $1,750 – Confluence Detector

Gold price sees a dead cat bounce as the tide turns against bulls. Fed minutes, US-Taiwan geopolitical news and Chinese stimulus hopes lend support. XAU/USD bears need to crack the critical $1,755 …
