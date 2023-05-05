Federal Reserve (Fed) hints to pause the rate hike trajectory after lifting the benchmark interest rates to the highest levels since 2007. The same joins Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps eyes on $2,073 hurdle and US NFP – Confluence Detector - May 5, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 5 May: Gold set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months; MCX gold trades flat - May 5, 2023
- World Gold Council: Record gold prices to dampen Indian demand in June, Sept quarters - May 5, 2023