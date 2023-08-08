XAU/USD edged sharply lower early in the American session, posting a fresh four-week low of $1,922.74 a troy ounce, as demand for the US Dollar picked up following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Should you invest in gold instead of stocks? - August 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps grinding south with $1900 in sight - August 8, 2023
- Gold ETF Outflows Cooled During July – World Gold Council - August 8, 2023