Gold price sees fresh demand. Nonetheless, XAU/USD appears a ‘ sell the bounce ’ trade near $1,670, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. “Unless bulls manage to find a strong foothold above the mildly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps the bearish potential intact - October 17, 2022
- Gold, silver price today: Yellow metal rises ahead of Diwali; Silver below Rs 56,000 - October 17, 2022
- New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share - October 17, 2022
Discussion about this post