Gold price has paused its four-day losing streak. But XAU/USD recovery appears elusive near $1,830, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. Downside potential remains intact “Gold be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges up as dollar weakens, rate-hike worries cap gains - February 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps their sight on the $1,800 support area amid bearish technicals - February 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery appears elusive near $1,830, US PCE inflation in focus - February 24, 2023