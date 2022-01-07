Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from eleven-day lows of $1,786 reached on Thursday, as bears take a breather ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls release. A solid NFP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD licks its wounds below $1,800 ahead of US NFP showdown - January 6, 2022
- Gold price set to strengthen after rocky 2021 - January 6, 2022
- Corvus Gold Securityholders Approve Acquisition By AngloGold Ashanti - January 6, 2022