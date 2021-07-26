Gold dropped to over two-week lows, around the $1,790 region on Friday, albeit showed some resilience at lower levels and finally settled with modest losses. The US dollar built on the previous day’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD likely to extend range play near $1,800 ahead of FOMC
Gold dropped to over two-week lows, around the $1,790 region on Friday, albeit showed some resilience at lower levels and finally settled with modest losses. The US dollar built on the previous day’s …