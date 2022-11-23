Gold price is extending previous gains amid weak US Dollar, US Treasury bond yields. XAU/USD could gather bullish momentum ahead of Federal Reserve minutes and critical economic data from the United …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looking to extend the previous upbeat momentum - November 23, 2022
- Gold weakly falls in price - November 23, 2022
- Analysing the prospects of Gold bullion versus Gold Numismatic coins - November 23, 2022