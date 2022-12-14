Day Moving Average at $1,790. Economists at Credit Suisse expect the yellow metal to enjoy further gains. “Gold has finally cleared the crucial 200DMA, currently seen at $1,790 and with an existing base in place we look for further strength to the 50% retracement of the 2022 fall at $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Investors paused ahead of Fed, but stand ready to sell the USD - December 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks for further strength after crucial break of 200DMA – Credit Suisse - December 14, 2022
- What next for gold with Fed raising interest rates? - December 14, 2022