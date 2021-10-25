Gold price eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid USD weakness. Gold price is once again testing offers above the $1800 mark, as the bulls look for acceptance above the latter after Friday’s quick …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks north, with eyes on $1814 and $1820 – Confluence Detector - October 25, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal futures near Rs 48,000 once again; is it a good time to trade? - October 25, 2021
- Gold Technical Analysis: Breaking Through $1800 - October 25, 2021