Gold price is auctioning in an Inverted Flag, which is a bearish trend continuation pattern. Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a sideways auction around $1,825.00 in the Asian session. The precious …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks set for further downside to near $1,820 on aggressive Fed bets - February 22, 2023
- Gold Little Changed; May Trade Defensively in Near Term - February 22, 2023
- Is gold a good investment? - February 22, 2023