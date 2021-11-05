Gold price looks to extend the recent rally beyond $1800. A big miss on the US NFP report to trigger fresh upswing in gold. Gold prices rally as Fed begin tapering – Elliot Wave Analysis. Gold price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rate Remains Stable. Check Today’s Gold Price in Your City - November 5, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to $1800 and $1805, NFP in focus – Confluence Detector - November 5, 2021
- Gold set for weekly gain on U.S. Fed’s rate-hike stance - November 5, 2021