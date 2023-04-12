GBP/USD is defending mild gains, having stalled the upside just below 1.2450 in early Europe. Traders await the key US inflation data and the FOMC Minutes for fresh US Dollar valuations. The Greenback is on the back foot amid expectations of soft US CPI data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as traders gear up for US inflation data - April 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to challenge the $2,032 hurdle amid bullish daily technical indicators - April 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $2,040 as US Dollar drops ahead of inflation data, Fed Minutes - April 12, 2023