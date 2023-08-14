More clues of US inflation, FOMC Minutes will be eyed for fresh impulse.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to fill the gap above $1,890 ahead of Fed Minutes – Confluence Detector - August 14, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on August 14: Check latest rates for your city on Independence Day eve - August 14, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD defends 200-day EMA amid risk-aversion, bearish bias remains - August 14, 2023