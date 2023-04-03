Friday’s jobs report for March could trigger the next big action in the Gold price. XAU/USD could test recent highs this week, economists at TD Securities report. “With investors continuing to worry …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Time Could Be Running Out To Buy Gold At These Prices - April 3, 2023
- Pan American Silver (PAAS) Completes Yamana Gold Acquisition - April 3, 2023
- Gold price rallies as OPEC+ supply cut fuels more uncertainty - April 3, 2023