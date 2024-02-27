Gold price bounces toward two-week highs of $2,041 early Tuesday. US Dollar sags with US Treasury bond yields, as key economic data awaited. Gold price teases a pennant breakout and Bull Cross on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to test $2,050 ahead of key US data - February 26, 2024
- Gold prices steady as US inflation data looms - February 26, 2024
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Tuesday - February 26, 2024