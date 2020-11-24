Gold targets $1800 following a breach of the critical $1850 level. Vaccine progress, Biden transition boost risk, weigh on gold. US CB Consumer Confidence data, vaccine updates in focus. Gold (XAU/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold falls as vaccine hopes, Biden transition aid recovery bets - November 24, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to threaten $1800 level amid coronavirus vaccine optimism - November 24, 2020
- Gold price falls again, silver rate down as well - November 24, 2020