Gold price (XAU/USD) has concluded its less-confident pullback move to near $1,940.00 in the European session. The precious metal is expected to show further downside below $1930.00 as US Treasury yields have shown resilience ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
