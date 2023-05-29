S&P500 futures are showing gains in early Asia, portraying a risk appetite theme as fears of a default by the US economy have receded. US President Joe Biden made clear on Monday that the agreed proposal between the White House and Republicans is going to Congress for voting before the deadline of June 05.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable above $1,940 as US households’ spending remains resilient - May 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovering around a critical Fibonacci level - May 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast; XAU/USD price edges up despite strong US Dollar amidst thin liquidity trading - May 29, 2023