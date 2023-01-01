US Dollar weakness underpins XAU/USD strength even as holiday mood limits upside momentum. Gold buyers will seek clues about Federal Reserve’s Pivot, can also cheer softer US Nonfarm Payrolls. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD lures bulls ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes, United States Nonfarm Payrolls - January 1, 2023
- Bhopal: New Year, Price of commercial LPG, automobile, gold goes up - January 1, 2023
- Gold Was The Most Popular Asset Of 2022 - January 1, 2023