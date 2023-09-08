Gold price gains some positive traction for the second successive day and recovers further from over a one-week low, around the $1,915 region touched on Wednesday. The XAU/USD maintains its bid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through - September 8, 2023
- Gold faces headwinds amidst rising crude oil prices, strong US dollar; Fed rate hike speculation looms - September 8, 2023
- A-Mark Precious Metals: Unexpected Way To Bet On Gold - September 8, 2023