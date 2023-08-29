Gold Price stays firmer at three-week high as bulls attack $1,945 resistance confluence. Sustained upside break of $1,910 support confluence, softer US Dollar favor XAU/USD bulls. China stimulus, downbeat United States Treasury bond yields also propel the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD marches towards $1,945 key resistance as United States data loom - August 29, 2023
- Patagonia Gold Quarter 2 2023 Financial Results - August 29, 2023
- Why Invest in Gold | Money - August 29, 2023