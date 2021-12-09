Gold is trading flat below the critical $1,792 hurdle, awaiting the US weekly Jobless Claims for fresh incentives. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the corrective slide from a multi-month high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD marks a brief pause before the next leg down - December 9, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Doji below 200-DMA teases XAU/USD bears, inflation, coronavirus eyed - December 9, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on subdued dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data - December 9, 2021