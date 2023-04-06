Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause could cap the USD and help limit losses for the major. Gold price has dropped firmly to near $2,010.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD may flirt with all-time high of $2,075 – ING - April 6, 2023
- US March Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price’s reaction to NFP surprises - April 6, 2023
- Gold price in Pakistan registers losses - April 6, 2023