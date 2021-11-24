Update: Gold gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday and moved away from a near three-week low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD maintained its bid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves away from three-week low, remains below $1,800 - November 24, 2021
- Bullion report: Gold, silver prices return to positive territory - November 24, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain under pressure; buy above Rs 47,550 - November 24, 2021