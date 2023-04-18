Gold price regains some positive traction on Tuesday and moves away from a one-and-half-week low, around the $1,981 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains, around the $2,000 psychological mark, through the first half of the European session, though the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.
