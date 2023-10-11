Gold price rallied on Wednesday, reaching a fresh two-week high of $1,877.19 a troy once. XAU/USD benefited from the broad US Dollar weakness, the latter linked to easing United States (US) Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat - October 11, 2023
- Global stocks tick higher, bond yields drop ahead of Fed minutes - October 11, 2023
- ‘You Got Gold’ week festivities preserve John Prine’s peerless singer-songwriter legacy - October 11, 2023