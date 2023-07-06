Gold price attempts a bounce after failing above $1,930 once again. US Dollar clings to recovery gains amid risk-aversion and hawkish FOMC Minutes. Gold price fails to confirm a bullish wedge for the fourth day in a row as RSI stays bearish.
