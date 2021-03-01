Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1751 to unleash further recovery gains

Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its recovery above $1750, having hit eight-month lows of $1717 last Friday. The non-yielding gold booked the biggest monthly loss since late 2016 in February …
