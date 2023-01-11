Gold price replicates Tuesday’s Asian trading move so far this Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell offers relief to markets, keeps US Dollar on the back foot. US Treasury bond yields ease, as Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices down, silver remains unchanged in early trade - January 11, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices inch higher ahead of US inflation data - January 11, 2023
- Gold prices zoom higher on expectations for slower Fed rate rises - January 11, 2023