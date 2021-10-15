Gold price pauses a three-day uptrend amid rebounding US Treasury yields. The dollar bounces with yields amid risk-on mood, US Retail Sales in focus. Gold price is reversing from monthly highs just …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs acceptance above key $1798 level for further upside – Confluence Detector - October 15, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to enojy additional upside on a close above 200-DMA at $1796 - October 15, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls testing bears’ commitment at crucial daily resistance, US consumer data eyed - October 15, 2021