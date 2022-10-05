Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs clearance of the 50 DMA for a move towards $1,750

Gold price is fading its bullish momentum this Wednesday. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, 50 DMA appears a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls. “A sustained break above the bearish 50-Daily Moving …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)