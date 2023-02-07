Gold price is looking to build on the previous recovery gains as the Dollar retreats further from four-week highs. Will XAU/USD breach $1,850 on Fed Chair Powell’s speech? FXSTreet’s Dhwani Mehta …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to hold $1,850 to avoid further declines - February 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pokes $1,880 hurdle as US Dollar retreats ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech - February 7, 2023
- Gold prices plummet by Rs 200, being traded at Rs 204,300 per tola - February 7, 2023