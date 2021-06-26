Gold price makes another upside attempt amid risk-on mood. US dollar eases amid market optimism on US infrastructure stimulus. Higher T-yields, bearish technical set up caution bulls ahead of PCE …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD not out of the woods yet, focus on US PCE inflation - June 25, 2021
- Gold futures end higher to tally first weekly climb in 4 weeks - June 25, 2021
- Gold firms as inflation data assuages Fed tapering fears - June 25, 2021