Gold Price remains below the key resistance confluence despite the corrective bounce, eyes third weekly loss. Indecision about major central banks’ next moves, China woes keep XAU/USD rebond in check. Expectations of easing inflation pressure in US …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
