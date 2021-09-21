Gold holds a positive tone despite stronger US dollar and risk aversion. XAU/USD rises 40$ from Monday’s lows, finds resistance around $1780. Focus turns to FOCM meeting and US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD NY correction could lead to a run on $1,790 - September 21, 2021
- Guy on Rocks: ‘Panic’ could drive gold price to US$3,000/oz, and beyond - September 21, 2021
- Gold scores back-to-back gain, buoyed by weakness in the dollar on first day of Fed meeting - September 21, 2021