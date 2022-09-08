Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD oscillates below $1,720 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech

Gold price has turned sideways around $1,716.00 as focus shifts to Fed Powell’s speech. Fed Powell may sound hawkish on interest rate guidance amid soaring price pressures. The DXY witnessed an …
