Gold prices remain steady amid market’s anxiety, dropped the most in two weeks the previous day. Russia-Ukraine peace talks eyed amid hopes of ceasefire, Moscow’s aggression. Markets remain mixed as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pauses on the way to $1,975, Ukraine in focus - March 3, 2022
- Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ELD) - March 3, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Russia-Ukraine war favors US dollar but XAU/USD’s downside appears limited - March 3, 2022