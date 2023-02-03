Gold plunges after a solid January US NFP report. The US economy added more than 500K jobs, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%. Gold Technical Analysis: To the upside eyeing $1890, and downwards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD plummets below $1890 after stunning US NFP report - February 3, 2023
- Gold steadies near 9-month high - February 3, 2023
- Deals: Amazon’s New Gold Box Sale Has All-Time Low Prices on Beats Headphones - February 3, 2023