Gold price plunged more than 1% in the mid-New York session, drafting a new cycle low below the August 21 swing low of $1884.89, as sellers set their eyes to March 2023 low levels at around $1800. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1875 after hitting a daily high of $s1903.98.
