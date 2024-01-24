Gold came under bearish pressure and turned negative on the day below $2,020 in the American session on Wednesday. Upbeat PMI readings from the US helped the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Palladium price today: Palladium at $971.05 per ounce - January 24, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD plunges with renewed US Dollar demand - January 24, 2024
- Platinum price today: Platinum at $911.00 per ounce - January 24, 2024