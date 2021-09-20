Gold remains on the back foot, changing hands at around $1,750. FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta explains why XAU/USD appears vulnerable as focus shifts to FOMC. The path of least resist …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD points to deeper losses towards $1,700 - September 20, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Next target on the downside for XAU/USD is located at $1,730 - September 20, 2021
- Gold prices near 6-month low. Should you start buying now? - September 20, 2021