Gold price remains sidelined within a choppy trading range, bulls struggle to keep reins around monthly high. US dollar rebound challenges the XAU/USD buyers ahead of the key US employment report.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD portrays pre-NFP trading lull around $1,790 - August 5, 2022
- MCX Gold looks positive on charts on weakness in Indian Rupee; support seen at 200-DMA of Rs 49700 - August 5, 2022
- Global Market Mixed As BOE Hikes Rate In Historic Increase; Oil Prices Slip, Gold Gains - August 5, 2022