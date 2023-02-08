Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Higher on Weaker US Dollar Ahead of EIA Reportabout 1 hour ago US Stock Index Futures Mixed as Investors Digest Powell’s Inflation Remarks, Biden’s State of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Powell Said Just Enough to Stop Price Slide Ahead of Next Week’s CPI Data - February 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly top amid weaker US Dollar - February 8, 2023
- What’s next for Gold prices as Fed says the ‘disinflationary process’ has begun? [Video] - February 8, 2023