Gold is losing traction on the bid in the face of a strong US dollar in Tokyo. The price could be headed for a test of the $1,700 level in the coming sessions. The gold price is attempting to correct …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pressured as US dollar catches eyes on test of 110 DXY - September 4, 2022
- Gold Rate Today, 5th Sept 2022: Yellow Metal Remain Stable. Check Latest Price in Your City - September 4, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims an establishment above $1,710 ahead of US ISM Services PMI - September 4, 2022